'I want much more' - Carabao Cup success 'not enough' for Man Utd, insists Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is determined to back up his club's Carabao Cup success with further trophy wins.

Fernandes hungry for more success

Carabao Cup win is his first trophy at United

Ten Hag's side still fighting on all fronts

WHAT HAPPENED? After cruising past Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United lined up against Newcastle United in Sunday's final hoping to end a six-year wait for a trophy. They didn't disappoint - a header from Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman secured a 2-0 victory, a triumph that backs up their electric form this season with a trophy to add to the cabinet. But according to Red Devils' playmaker Fernandes, Erik Ten Hag's rampant side aren't content with stopping there.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's an amazing feeling," Fernandes told Sky Sports after the match. "We have been searching for this moment. Us the fans and clubs and all together, finally get our trophy and I think deservedly. It has been an amazing period, first trophy of the season but we want more, it is not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards demands more. For me it was about winning trophies and finally we did it. I am satisfied but I want more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win will certainly come as a relief to Manchester United fans who have felt starved of success over the past decade, following the departure of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Led by talents like Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Casemiro, Ten Hag's team remain in the mix for a number of other trophies this season. Not only are they genuine title contenders, they're also still standing in the FA Cup, and having knocked out Barcelona last week, they'll be hoping to go far in the Europa League this season, too. After a while in the wilderness, it looks like the Red Devils really are back.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Heads must turn quickly back to other domestic proceedings, as United have an FA Cup fifth-round clash lined up against fellow Premier League outfit West Ham on Wednesday. Then, it's a trip to Anfield in the league, before Spanish side Real Betis head to Manchester for a Europa League round of 16 clash. It's a relentless schedule, but one that Fernandes and his teammates will be determined to handle effectively.