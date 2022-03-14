Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes responded to Erin Cuthbert's jokey "when your drunk mate wants a fight" tweet by saying "I love my club" and "I'm just looking after my mates".

Hayes watched her side keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Women's Super League (WSL) with a 1-0 home victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The relief of the players was clear to see after Sam Kerr's stoppage-time winner, with the Blues now only five points behind the Gunners with two games in hand.

What's been said?

Chelsea celebrated wildly after scoring, and Hayes even joined in, but an unfortunate screenshot then began doing the rounds on social media.

Midfielder Cuthbert posted the image of Hayes appearing to hold off one of her players while squaring up to another with the caption: "When your drunk mate wants a fight but you just want to get in the club already."

The Blues star included a laughing emoji in her post, and Hayes later responded to Cuthbert's tweet.

"I’m just looking after my mates," the Chelsea boss tweeted. "Our fans at the 90th minute singing for the team will live with me forever.

"We’ve got you and you’ve got us. I love my club."

Chelsea win first home game post-Abramovich sanctions

The extra passion from Hayes and the Chelsea squad along with the supporters in attendance at Kingsmeadow came on the back of a turbulent week for the club.

The Blues have been plunged into financial uncertainty due to the UK government's decision to sanction owner Roman Abramovich amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Only season-ticket holders were able to attend the latest Chelsea Women fixture as a result, with Hayes having spoken out on the situation after their previous outing away at West Ham.

"For all the questions everyone has, players, fans, staff, we have to give the club time to work through that," she said.

"From my end, I'm a leader of this team and we're going to have to navigate a difficult period and one where I don't have all the answers for it.

"I have an amazing dressing room, amazing fans and amazing employees at the club that deserve the very best for us."

