Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
West Ham United v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship 2026/27Getty Images Sport

Translated by

I'll cut your face: violent threat before a thrilling English derby

Millwall vs West Ham United
Millwall
West Ham United
Championship
T. Soucek
England
Czechia

A shocking moment in a public place

West Ham star Tomas Soucek has received a violent threat from a Millwall supporter ahead of the anticipated derby between the two London clubs this weekend.

The Hammers travel to The Den next Saturday in the Championship, where the sides meet for the first time in 14 years in a fixture widely regarded as one of the fiercest rivalries in English football.

Soucek, the 31-year-old Czech international, is nursing an ankle injury and has yet to feature for West Ham this season. He has instead cheered on Nuno Espirito Santo's side from the stands.

A Millwall supporter warned the midfielder to stay away from The Den during a chance encounter in a public place, according to Britain's "Daily Mail".

In a clip circulated on social media, Soucek was told: "If I see you in The Den next Saturday, I'll cut your bloody face, you bastard".

Trouble has scarred previous meetings between the clubs. Fans on both sides have aimed racist abuse at players, and a 44-year-old supporter was stabbed in the chest when the two teams met in the League Cup in August 2009.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums




Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google