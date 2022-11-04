'I don't care' - Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick issues transfer update amid Real Madrid interest

- Brazilian monitored by top teams
WHAT HAPPENED? Top teams have been tracking the 16-year-old since his impressive displays in the Palmeiras youth system. Since his promotion to the senior team this season, he has scored three times in five Serie A appearances, leading to intense speculation about his future.
WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about the growing interest in him, Endrick told Globo Esporte: "I don't care, no. I'm at Palmeiras, my head is in Palmeiras. I don't care who is coming from outside. I'm making my career and giving my life for Palmeiras. Obviously, if one day I go to Europe, my head will be on the team, but I have to do my job at Palmeiras, do my best. I don't like to see who's after me, scouting. I just want to play and make my family happy."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick became the youngest player to feature for the Palmeiras senior side last month and a few weeks later he made history as their youngest ever goal scorer. Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the young forward.
WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? The attacker scored in his side's 4-0 win against Fortaleza this week and he will be out to make it four goals from three matches when they line up against Cuiaba on November 6.