'I didn't expect it' - Conor Gallagher surprised by England call-up for World Cup
- Gallagher surprised at call up
- Inconsistent for Chelsea
- Hoping to repay Southgate's faith
WHAT HAPPENED? England manager Gareth Southgate named him in the squad for the tournament in Qatar, but the 22-year-old says he did not expect the call to come because of his and Chelsea's struggles this season.
WHAT THEY SAID: “To be honest, I didn’t expect it. Obviously, I was hoping there was a chance but I was a little bit surprised," he said. “I’ve not played consistent football with Chelsea and, as a team, Chelsea have not played great this season - we’ve definitely got a lot to improve and I am sure we will.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate clearly has faith in Gallagher, and he'll be needing the midfielder to replicate the form he showed at Crystal Palace to boost England's chance of winning what will be a grueling tournament in the Qatari heat.
IN A PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR GALLAGHER: Qatar 2022 will be Gallagher's first World Cup and although he may not be a nailed-on starter, Southgate will need to use his full squad if he's hoping to win what's going to be a demanding tournament.
