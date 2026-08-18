Jamal Musiala has opened up on his health after collapsing twice in Bayern Munich's last two friendlies, confirming that he is suffering from temporary and treatable "neurological disturbances".

The Germany star first sparked concern in Saturday's friendly against Leipzig, when he suddenly went down without any clear contact while away from the ball.

Vincent Kompany still named him in the squad for Bayern's final summer friendly against Heidenheim on Tuesday. He lasted only minutes. Musiala fell again and had to leave the pitch shortly after coming on as a substitute, flanked by members of the medical staff.

Hours after the incident, the midfielder took to Instagram to reassure Bayern's supporters and explain what he is going through.

Musiala: I am fine

"First of all, I am fine," the German said. "And I am especially grateful for all your messages and support."

He continued: "I understand that many of you feel worried. Today I would like to reassure you and explain the situation a little. My condition has been diagnosed as short and temporary absence seizures, but they are easily treatable and are caused by a neurological disorder."

"This condition can lead to the incidents that occurred recently, such as what happened against Leipzig and now in Heidenheim," he explained.

Musiala added: "I know it may seem frightening at first glance, but for me it has now become part of my daily life. I am receiving the best possible medical treatment, and I am very optimistic."

"There is no additional health risk"

According to what he had been told, the condition carries no additional health risk, and the 22-year-old made clear he has had full backing from the club and those around him.

"The important thing is that there is no additional health risk beyond this condition," he said. "And in close consultation and regular communication with the specialist doctors, it was my personal wish to face this challenge, and to continue doing what helps me most to recover, which is simply to continue my daily life and to keep practising my passion for playing football."

He went on: "I have taken responsibility for this decision. And overall, I have a very good feeling, and I am heading in the right direction."

Continuing his life normally

Playing on and chasing wins and titles with Bayern is a key part of his recovery, Musiala stressed. "What helps me most on this journey is to continue pursuing victories and titles with my team, with your wonderful support."

The forward also asked for his privacy to be respected on the details of his condition, wanting to keep the matter within his inner circle, the club and the specialist doctors.

"I hope this helps you understand me a little better," he said. "At the same time, I ask for your understanding of my wish to keep this matter within the circle of the people closest to me, the club, and the experts."

Bayern face Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup next Saturday. They then open their new Bundesliga campaign at home to Stuttgart on Friday 28 August.