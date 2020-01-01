Hummels: I'm teaching Lewandowski-like Haaland how to score!

The German defender joked about helping the Norwegian teenager with his attacking prowess and says the new signing reminds him of a former BVB star

defender Mats Hummels has joked about giving Erling Haaland tips on how to score goals and says the young striker reminds him of Robert Lewandowski.

Haaland has hit the ground running at Signal Iduna Park since joining the club from during the January transfer window, scoring seven goals in his first three appearances.

Hummels, who has scored 25 goals in 334 appearances for Dortmund across two stints, jested that he has been helping 19-year-old Haaland with his attacking game.

"Haaland is doing well," Hummels told WELT. "Of course I give him some tips how this works."

"He has more goals in 57 minutes than I will score in the whole season."

The Norweigan centre-forward scored a hat-trick on his Dortmund debut against FC after coming off the bench in the 57th minute.

He followed up that performance with brace in a 25-minute period as a substitute against Koln before getting another two goals in his first start, versus Union Berlin.

Haaland has become the first player in history to score seven goals in his first three matches and incredibly his first seven shots in the German top flight have all resulted in goals.

With Haaland signing a four-and-half year deal at Dortmund, Hummels hopes the striker remains at the club while he is there and believes his talents resemble former BVB star Lewandowski.

Lewandowski joined Dortmund in 2010 and scored 103 goals in four years with the Black and Yellows.

"[I hope Haaland stays] as long as I am here," Hummels said. "At least I wish so.

"I played together with Lewandowski for many years, so I know a good striker when I see one. [Haaland] is not at the same level yet, though."

Dortmund are currently sitting third on the Bundesliga table, three points adrift of leaders .

Their next fixture is a DFB Pokal third-round match at on Tuesday before travelling to in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The German giants are still alive in the with a two-leg tie beginning against at Signal Iduna Park on February 19.

Haaland will be ineligible for the Champions League knockouts because of his participation in the group stage with RB Salzburg.