Huge figure despite his final year: how much did Barcelona pay to sign Rodri?

Barcelona have reached a preliminary agreement with Manchester City over the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri, in a deal that moves closer to settling the future of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

The Catalans began weighing up a move for the 30-year-old after Rodri made clear his willingness to join, at a time when Real Madrid were also weighing up a bid of their own.

Personal terms should pose no obstacle. Barcelona have offered Rodri a four-year contract, and the Spain international favours a move to the Catalan club over his other options.

An initial offer of close to 45 million euros landed on 7 August, plus incentives, after Barcelona learned that City wanted around 80 million euros to sanction the player's exit.

British newspaper "The Athletic" reported: "Manchester City will receive an initial sum of 60 million euros, along with incentives and additional bonuses that could raise the total value of the deal to more than 76.5 million euros, despite the player entering the final months of his contract with the English club".

Rodri is into the final year of his City contract and has shown no desire to extend, prompting the club's hierarchy to explore cashing in during the current window.

Complete the move and Rodri returns to the Spanish league after a hugely successful spell in Manchester, linking up with a raft of his Spain team-mates in the Barcelona ranks.

Seven players from the squad crowned World Cup 2026 champions await him at the Camp Nou: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Pedri and Lamine Yamal.

He was central to Spain's World Cup run and walked away with the tournament's best player prize, cementing his standing as one of the world's finest midfielders.

Barcelona's pursuit comes with Frenkie de Jong sidelined for a lengthy spell, the Netherlands international having torn the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Coach Hansi Flick hopes Rodri's arrival brings his midfield more strength and balance, drawing on the Spaniard's gifts for building play, intercepting the ball and controlling the tempo of matches.

Manchester City prepare for the post-Rodri era

City, meanwhile, have already started rebuilding their midfield. They landed England's Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest last July in a deal worth 116 million pounds sterling.

Their next target is Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi, the 18-year-old Lille player who caught the eye at the World Cup.

Rodri arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and went on to win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups, along with the Champions League.

He struck the goal that made City European champions in 2023, netting the winner against Inter Milan in the final. In all he made 298 appearances in a City shirt, scoring 28 goals and providing 32 assists, and now his time at the club edges towards its close, with Barcelona colours beckoning.