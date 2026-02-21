How to watch today's Wrexham vs Ipswich Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Wrexham vs Ipswich as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Wrexham vs Ipswich kick-off time

Today's game between Wrexham and Ipswich will kick-off at 21 Feb 2026, 15:00.

Match Preview

A grudge match is brewing at the Racecourse Ground this Saturday as Wrexham hosts Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship. Just eight days after the Red Dragons pulled off a stunning FA Cup upset against the Tractor Boys, the two sides meet again with massive promotion implications on the line.

This is a battle between two of the EFL’s most ambitious projects. Wrexham, currently sitting 7th and hunting for a historic fourth consecutive promotion, is desperate to regain its home form. Despite their cup heroics, they’ve struggled at the Racecourse recently, picking up only one point from their last three home league matches.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, is in the thick of the automatic promotion race in 4th place. Kieran McKenna’s side will be out for blood after their 1-0 FA Cup loss last Friday. With the division's second-best attack (51 goals), they have the firepower to make amends, but they haven't managed to score against Wrexham in two attempts this season.

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Ipswich Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson Probable lineup Substitutes Manager K. McKenna

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last 2 matches IPS 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Wrexham 1 - 0 Ipswich

Ipswich 0 - 0 Wrexham 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

