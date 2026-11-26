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Werder Bremen vs Gladbach: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 27 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Wohninvest WESERSTADION

Werder Bremen host Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. The Bundesliga meeting pits sixth place against the bottom side.

Bremen bounced back emphatically last time out. Daniel Thioune's side impressed across the pitch in a 4-0 win over Hamburg in the northern derby.

They had lost 1-0 to Stuttgart before that, but wins against Hoffenheim and away at Mainz point to a solid foundation. Thioune still has seven players on his injury list.

Gladbach, meanwhile, are deep in a relegation battle. A 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund brought fresh disappointment, while a penalty that was not awarded dominated discussion afterwards in the Lower Rhine region.

Coach Alexander Blessin has now turned to Daniel Batz in goal. The 29-year-old goalkeeper is also in the projected starting XI for the trip to Bremen.

Gladbach desperately need points, while Bremen want to carry their derby momentum into this match. Here's where you can follow it.

Werder Bremen and Gladbach: This week's form

Werder Bremen have won three of their last five competitive matches and lost two. Their latest result was a 4-0 win over Hamburg. They also beat Hoffenheim 2-0 and won 3-2 away at Mainz. Their defeats came against Stuttgart, 1-0 away, and Borussia Dortmund, 3-2 in the DFB Cup. Bremen scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Gladbach have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. They most recently lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund, following a 3-1 defeat to Hamburg. They beat Karlsruher SC 2-0 in the DFB Cup and Standard Liège 1-0 in a friendly, and drew 0-0 with Paderborn. Gladbach scored four goals and conceded four, keeping three clean sheets.

Werder Bremen vs Gladbach: Line-ups

Werder Bremen vs Gladbach: Form

Werder Bremen vs Gladbach: Head-to-head record

Werder Bremen vs Gladbach: League tables