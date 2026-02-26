Celtic have it all to do, trailing 4-1 on aggregate as they prepare for a Europa League Round of 32 second leg clash with Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic.

VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic kick-off time

VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic will kick off on 26 Feb 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Sebastian Hoeneß’s Stuttgart have lost just one of their last eight matches, scoring 3+ goals in six of those clashes. Ever the entertainers, they'll be confident they can finish the job here against a Celtic side licking its wounds.

Martin O' Neill's visitors went down 1-2 at home to Hibernian on the weekend, a result leaving them six points adrift of the title pace in the Scottish Premiership.

Key stats, injury news

Stuttgart will be sweating on Angelo Stiller’s fitness after he went off at Heidenheim. Dan-Axel Zagadou and Lazar Jovanovic are both injured, while Jeff Chabot will miss this encounter through suspension.

Celtic are without Alistair Johnston, Arne Engels, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota due to injury issues.

Eight of Celtic’s last nine matches saw both teams score.

