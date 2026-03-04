The USWNT and Canada are locked on three points ahead of their clash in the SheBelieves Cup.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of the USWNT vs Canada as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USA vs Canada kick-off time

The USWNT vs Canada will kick off on 4 Mar 2026 at 18:45 EST.

Match preview

Canada is in a confident mood after thrashing Colombia 4-1, with goals from Vanessa Gilles, Sydney Collins, Nichelle Prince and a stunning Janine Sonis free-kick.

The USA opened with a 2-0 win over Argentina. Skipper Lindsey Heaps has now scored for the USWNT in 12 consecutive calendar years, while Jaedyn Shaw was also on the score sheet.

Key stats & injury news

Canada will be without injured veterans Kadeisha Buchanan and Jayde Riviere. Jade Rose and Vanessa Gilles will deputise, and they have a big job on their hands against a USWNT attack comprising Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson, and Jaedyn Shaw.

Team news & squads

