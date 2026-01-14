Toluca hosts Santos Laguna on matchday 2 of the Clausura in Liga MX.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Toluca vs Santos Laguna, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
Toluca vs Santos Laguna kick-off time
Toluca vs Santos Laguna kicks off on 14 Jan 2026 at 22:10 EST and on 15 Jan at 03:10 GMT.
Match preview
Toluca opened up their Clausura campaign with a tidy 1-0 win over Monterrey. They'll be confident ahead of this one, considering they've won eight of the last 10 meetings with these opponents.
Toluca skipper Alexis Vega enjoyed a productive Apertura, scoring four goals and supplying nine assists in 13 appearances. Portuguese striker Paulinho top-scored in the Apertura with 15 goals.
Santos Laguna lost 3-1 at home to Necaxa, despite having more possession of the ball. Argentinian striker Lucas Di Yorio scored their consolation.
Injuries
Central defender Luan is a doubt for Toluca.
Honduran striker Anthony Lozano is out until April for Santos Laguna, while right-back Jose Abella is suspended for this match.