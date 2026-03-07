Given the contrasting form of both teams, the match at Philips Stadion promises to be an intriguing battle between a dominant home side and a resilient away team.

Here is where to find English language live streams of PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie Philips Stadion

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar kicks off on 7 Mar at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Match preview

PSV Eindhoven, sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 65 points, welcome AZ Alkmaar to the Philips Stadion. The visitors are currently sitting on 39 points, and they’ll be eager to prove they can challenge one of the league’s strongest sides.

The home crowd has seen plenty to cheer about lately - PSV have turned their stadium into a fortress, winning four of their last six matches there. Goals have flowed freely too, with the team finding the net at least twice in each of their last three home outings.

AZ, by contrast, have found life on the road far more difficult. Away trips have been punishing, with defeats in two-thirds of their last six matches outside Alkmaar. Still, they remain a side capable of producing drama, especially given that 26 of their last 42 games have featured more than 2.5 goals.

All of this sets up a fascinating clash: a dominant home side brimming with confidence against a visiting team desperate to shake off their travel struggles and make a statement.

Key stats & injury news

Injury concerns cast a shadow over both squads ahead of this encounter. For PSV, the absence of joint-top scorer Guus Til is a major blow - he picked up a training injury in mid-February and is expected to remain sidelined for several weeks. The hosts are also missing Alassane Plea, who is recovering from cartilage damage, and Ruben van Bommel, ruled out with a knee issue. Midfielder Jerdy Schouten continues to nurse a muscle injury, further limiting their options.

AZ Alkmaar face similar challenges, with captain Jordy Clasie still unavailable following ankle surgery. He’s joined on the injury list by Seiya Maikuma (knee), Denso Kasius (ankle), and Mexx Meerdink (groin), leaving the visitors short of key personnel in multiple areas of the pitch.

PSV Eindhoven has maintained an undefeated streak against AZ Alkmaar in their last six matches, a run that includes five wins and one draw.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar today

