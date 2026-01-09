Tijuana welcomes Club America to Estadio Caliente on Matchday 1 of the Clausura in Liga MX.

Here is where to find English-language live streams for Tijuana vs Club America, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Tijuana vs CF America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Caliente

Today's game between Tijuana and CF America will kick off on 9 Jan at 22:00 EST and on 10 Jan at 03:00 GMT.

Match context

América won the last meeting between these sides and are favourites to do so again, having not lost to these opponents since July 2022. However, Tijuana has been solid at home lately under the management of former Uruguay striker Sebastian Abreu. Los Xolos won all of their last three matches at home, scoring eight times in that sequence and conceding just one. Also, watch out for their exciting 17-year-old attacking midfielder, Gilberto Mora. He scored three times in 11 2025/26 Apertura appearances. He's also already got five caps for the Mexico national team.

Injury news

Tijuana will be without the giant Cameroonian midfielder Frank Boya, who is nursing a knee injury. For Club América, midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo and right back Dagoberto Espinoza are long-term absentees, while goalkeeper Fernando Tapia is a doubt for this match.

Team news & squads

