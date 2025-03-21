How to watch Edwards vs Brady UFC Fight Night: Date, time, streaming links & more

MMA fans in the UK are rubbing their hands in glee as UFC returns to their shores this month

Leon Edwards is back in the octagon this month for the first time since losing his UFC welterweight belt to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 last July in Manchester. It was a bitter pill to swallow for ‘Rocky’ who had dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, Kamaru Usman, in style back in the summer of 2022 to claim that prize in the first place. To add to Edwards’ anguish, the Muhammad defeat also ended the Birmingham man’s 13-bout/9-year unbeaten run.

Edwards was initially scheduled to clash with Jack Della Maddalena in the feature bout on this UFC Fight Night card at London’s O2 Arena. However, Della Maddalena has now been handed a tantalising title shot against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in May. So, up steps America’s Sean Brady will take on Edwards instead on Saturday, March 22 in London.

A positive for Edwards’ fans is that their man has tasted defeat over the years in the previous three times, but he’s bounced back with a win in the subsequent match-up. Although Brady may be a replacement, it will not be an easy fight for the Englishman. Brady, who hails from Philadelphia, is coming off an eye-catching performance against Gilbert Burns in September, and he knows another good display could earn him a title shot of his own.

Another concern for Edwards is that he's also had to reset his sights on a new opponent and his game plan. Instead of facing off against a determined striker, he now must tackle a relentless and skilful grappler. Three of Brady’s last five wins, against Kelvin Gastelum, Jake Matthews, and Christian Aguilera, came by way of submission.

We’re set for an enthralling night of octagon thrills and spills in the English capital, but who will earn themselves a possible welterweight title shot? Can Edwards return in style on home turf, or will Brady maintain his rise up the ladder? Another popular Brit on the main card looking to bounce back is Molly 'Meatball' McCann. She takes on Brazilian Istela Nunes after suffering a defeat, like Edwards, at UFC 304.

Let GOAL show you all the information you need for UFC Fight Night in London, including the full main card details and how to watch all the action live.

When is UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady?

Date Saturday, March 22 Location The O2 Arena, London, England Time TNT Sports prelims show starts at 5 pm GMT ESPN+ show begins at 1 PM ET Main event ring walks (approx) 11 PM GMT and 7 PM ET

The O2 Arena, commonly known as The O2, is a multi-purpose indoor venue on the Greenwich Peninsula in London. It opened in 2007 and has the third-highest seating capacity of any indoor arena in the UK, behind Co-op Live and the Manchester Arena. In 2008, it was the busiest music arena on the globe.

The O2 has hosted a wide variety of events, including sports events, concerts, music festivals, comedy shows, and the Olympics. UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady marks the UFC's 16th visit to London and the first since UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura in July 2023, which was also staged at The O2.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady in the UK

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £30.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Those wanting to watch the preliminary card before the main card can stream the fights through UFC Fight Pass. To sign up for UFC Fight Pass in the UK, go to the official website and click ‘Sign Up’. You can choose between monthly (£6.99) or annual (£71.99) subscription plans. So the yearly plan works out at approximately £5.99 per month.

UFC Fight Pass offers exclusive live events worldwide, including Cage Warriors, LFA and Invicta FC promotions. Subscribers get early access to UFC prelims before they air on TNT Sports, along with a massive MMA fight library of bouts from previous years.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady in the US

In the United States, Edwards vs Brady, plus the other UFC Fight Night 255 main card bouts and prelims, will be broadcast on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $11.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $16.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $26.99) and 1 year costs $119.99.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady from anywhere with a VPN

If UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady Fight Card

Weight class Fight Welterweight Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady Light Heavyweight Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg Welterweight Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland Women's Strawweight Molly McCann vs Istela Nunes Lightweight Jordan Vucenic vs Chris Duncan Featherweight Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere

Leon Edwards MMA stats

Age: 33

33 Height: 6'2" (188cm)

6'2" (188cm) Reach: 74.0" (188cm)

74.0" (188cm) Total fights: 26

26 Record: 22-4-0

Sean Brady MMA stats