How to watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn: Date, time, streaming links & more

April finishes in a flourish with a British boxing bonanza from North London to savour

The ring tear-ups between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. in 1990 (NEC, Birmingham) and 1993 (Old Trafford, Manchester) were two of the most memorable all-British boxing encounters in history. They were watched by passionate and vocal crowds at the venues as well as millions at home on terrestrial TV (ITV).

The Dark Destroyer from Ilford and Brighton’s eccentric yet intriguing pugilist, dubbed ‘Simply the Best’, may have both hung up their gloves a long, long time ago, but the Benn and Eubank family feud has been reignited in recent times. Their respective sons, Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr., have now taken up the boxing batons. The pair had been due to meet originally at the O2 Arena in October 2022, but the much-anticipated clash had to be postponed after Benn’s positive drug test. While the postponement infuriated fight fans, it has added to the anticipation and hype, and when it was subsequently announced that the ring rivals would be getting it on this April, there was an unprecedented surge to secure tickets for ‘Fatal Fury’ at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At 35, Chris Eubank Jr. is the senior fighter of the pair by seven years, and he‘ll be hoping to use that experience to his advantage. While the unbeaten Benn is yet to be involved in a title fight of any sort, Eubank Jr has had numerous belt bouts, including just last October, where he stopped Kamil Szeremeta to claim the IBO World middleweight crown. What Conor Benn lacks in experience, he makes up for in grit and determination. He’s looking to propel his career forward and knows a good performance against his arch-rival will grab the attention of a worldwide audience.

The middleweight bout between Benn and Eubank Jr. may be the feature contest on the April 26 card, but there are plenty of other British boxing stars on show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including Anthony Yarde, Lyndon Arthur, Liam Smith and Chris Billam-Smith. It’s all set up to be a thrilling night of action, so let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the standout event, including full details of the fight card and how you can watch and stream all the live action.

When is Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn?

Date Saturday, April 26 Location Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Time The DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office shows start at 5 pm BST and 12 pm ET Main event ring walks (approx) 10.30 pm BST (5.30 pm ET)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London has been Tottenham's home ground since 2019. With a capacity of 62,850, it is the 3rd largest football stadium in England after Wembley and Old Trafford. It's a multi-purpose stadium, which features the world's first dividing, retractable football pitch, which reveals a synthetic turf field underneath for NFL London Games, concerts and other events.

The two previous headline boxing clashes to take place at the North London venue were huge heavyweight title encounters: Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora (December 2022) and Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk (September 2021).

How to watch or stream Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn

DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office will both broadcast Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn in the UK. Each has priced the event at £19.99. Depending on which PPV you purchase, you can live stream the card on either the DAZN app or the Sky Sports Box Office app.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium card is also available worldwide on DAZN PPV and can be bought for $24.99 in the United States.

Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr Fight card

Weight class Fight Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Middleweight Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna Light heavyweight Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur Cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton Cruiserweight Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke

Chris Eubank Jr professional boxing stats

Age: 35

35 Height: 5' 11"

5' 11" Reach: 72.5"

72.5" Total fights: 37

37 Record: 34-3 (25 KO's)

Conor Benn professional boxing stats