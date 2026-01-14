This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoParma Calcio 1913
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Napoli vs Parma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Parma Calcio 1913, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A champions Napoli aim to get back to winning ways against Parma after back-to-back stalemates.  

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Napoli vs Parma, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

How to watch and live stream Napoli vs Parma free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Napoli vs Parma kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli vs Parma kicks off on 14 Jan 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT. 

Match preview

Defending Scudetto winners Napoli are four points off the title pace currently set by Inter after 19 matches, the halfway mark of the season. They've drawn their last two matches with 2-2 scorelines, against Hellas Verona and, most recently, Inter. 

Napoli boss Antonio Conte will be encouraged by the manner of the result against Inter, twice seeing his side come from behind thanks to a brace from cult favourite Scott McTominay. Conte was sent off for his protests against a penalty decision. 

Scotsman McTominay's tally is now at five Serie A goals for the season; his former Man United teammate Rasmus Hojlund is Napoli's top scorer in the league with six. 

Antonio Conte Inter Napoli 11012026Getty Images

Parma boss Carlos Cuesta has steered his side seven points clear of the drop zone in recent weeks, picking up 10 points from their last six outings. 

The visitors haven't won back-to-back Serie A matches since 2020,  but have won three of their last four on the road.

24-year-old Argentine Mateo Pellegrino is their top scorer with six strikes in Serie A.

US Sassuolo Calcio v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images

Injury & suspension news

Napoli are without a plethora of big injured names. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Billy Gilmour, Kevin De Bruyne, David Neres and Romelu Lukaku are all sidelined.

Juan Jesus is suspended, as is manager Antonio Conte.

Parma are without Pontus Almqvist, Vicente Guaita, Zion Suzuki, Abdoulaye N'Diaye, Mathias Lovik and Matija Frigan. 

Match facts

Napoli are unbeaten in 19 Serie A games at Stadio Maradona, winning 14 of those.

Parma have lost four of their last five visits to the Maradona.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Parma Calcio 1913 Probable lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPAR
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
31
S. Beukema
4
A. Buongiorno
13
A. Rrahmani
21
M. Politano
8
S. McTominay
37
L. Spinazzola
22
G. Di Lorenzo
20
E. Elmas
68
S. Lobotka
19
R. Hoejlund
40
E. Corvi
14
E. Valeri
5
L. Valenti
39
A. Circati
15
E. Del Prato
16
M. Keita
10
A. Bernabe
22
O. Soerensen
9
M. Pellegrino
21
G. Oristanio
17
J. Ondrejka

4-3-3

PARAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Cuesta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

PAR

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

