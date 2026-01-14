The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 enters its penultimate stage with a blockbuster clash between two of the continent’s biggest footballing nations: Senegal and Egypt. This heavyweight semifinal in Tangier promises drama, star power and high stakes — a place in the final, and a shot at continental glory.

Senegal vs Egypt kick-off time

Today's game between Senegal and Egypt will kick off at 12 pm ET and 5 pm GMT.

Match context

These two sides’ storied rivalry — intensified by past AFCON finals and penalty shootout duels — adds an emotional edge to this semifinal. Senegal famously beat Egypt on penalties in the 2021 AFCON final, a result that haunts the Pharaohs and motivates them for redemption.

Senegal arrive with confidence and momentum, having once again shown why they are considered one of Africa’s most complete sides. The Lions of Teranga, one of the pre-tournament favorites, topped their group and saw off Mali in the quarterfinals with a narrow 1–0 win, advancing to the semifinals for the third time in four AFCON editions.

Pape Thiaw’s side have been solid defensively and balanced in attack, with former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane remaining a key contributor and a source of inspiration. The likes of captain and defender Kalidou Koulibaly, midfielders Idrissa Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, and Lamine Camara, alongside forwards like Nicolas Jackson, Boulaye Dia, and Ismaïla Sarr, offer key supportto Mane and make Senegal a lethal opponent.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s journey has been marked by resilience and belief. The Pharaohs have grown into the tournament, producing their strongest performances in the knockout stages. As ever, they are inspired by the presence of Mohamed Salah, whose leadership and creativity continue to drive the team forward. Around him, Egypt have shown grit and tactical flexibility, traits that have long defined their AFCON success.

The Egyptians booked their spot by edging out defending champions Ivory Coast 3–2 in a thrilling quarterfinal.

This matchup inevitably recalls their dramatic meetings in recent years, most notably the AFCON final decided on penalties that saw Senegal lift the trophy. That result still lingers in the background, giving Egypt added motivation as they seek redemption and a return to the summit of African football. For Senegal, it is another chance to assert their status as the continent’s benchmark.

Ultimately, this semifinal represents more than just a route to the final. It is a clash of experience, ambition, and legacy. Whether decided by a moment of brilliance or collective resolve, Senegal vs Egypt is set to be one of the defining matches of the tournament.

Team news & squads

Overall, meetings between Senegal and Egypt have been closely contested. Across their history, Egypt holds a slight edge in wins, but the recent big knockout clashes — particularly the 2021 AFCON final — give Senegal psychological momentum. Tournament form adds to the intrigue: both teams have been difficult to beat in recent competitive fixtures, with Senegal’s defense notably stingy and Egypt’s attack gaining traction as the tournament has progressed.

