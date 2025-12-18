How to watch and live stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla as Kylian Mbappe chases Cristiano Ronaldo goal-scoring record

Real Madrid welcomes Sevilla this Saturday, 20 December, at 9:00 pm local time at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, for matchday 17 of the 2025-2026 LALIGA season.

Los Merengues come into the match after defeating Alavés 2-1 on matchday 16, with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo. Xabi Alonso's team is second in the standings with 39 points, four behind Barcelona in the fight for the top spot. Kylian Mbappe goes into the game just one goal shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's 59 goals in a calendar year record, set in 2013.

For their part, Los Nervionenses defeated Real Oviedo 4-0 in their most recent league match, with goals from Akor Adams, Djibril Sow, Batista Mendy and Chidera Ejuke. Matías Almeyda's side is ninth in the table with 20 points, five points away from the European qualification places.

Here, GOAL offers you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including the TV channel, broadcast details and more.

How to watch and live stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla

The match will be available in Spain via M+ LaLiga, M+ LaLiga 2, M+ LaLiga HDR, Movistar Plus+, M+ Vamos 2, Orange Fútbol and LaLiga TV Bar, while in Mexico it can be watched on Sky Sports.

In South America, the match will be broadcast by DSports and DGO. Finally, in the United States, the match will be broadcast by ESPN Deportes, ESPN App, and Fubo Sports.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

The match will be played this Saturday, 20 December, at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time) at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Mexico:2:00 p. m.

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. United States:3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Team news and squads

Real Madrid news

Los Merengues have just made it through the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey with much more difficulty than expected. Los Blancos defeated Talavera 3-2 with a brace from Kylian Mbappé.

Xabi Alonso spoke after the match at a press conference, where he expressed his satisfaction with the victory, but also pointed out some negative aspects of his team's performance.

"These things happen in the Cup. It's happened to us and I've seen it happen to other teams too. Even at 1-3, we conceded that free kick, that 2-3, Talavera got back into it... Not scoring the 0-3 leaves the game open and that's how it was until the end," said the Spanish coach.

"It was a competitive second half. It was an exciting Cup tie. We achieved our goal and now we'll see what happens next. The goal is to go through, so I'm satisfied and happy. We lacked a bit of continuity, we need to be more consistent during games and not think that nothing can happen. We need to be more mature," he added.

Sevilla news

For their part, the Nervionenses suffered a disappointment in the cup tournament, where they were defeated 0-1 by Alavés. Matías Almeyda lamented the elimination, but highlighted the positive aspects of his team.

"We did some good things, some things were missing, but the match was pretty even. These qualifiers are decided by small details. "We were clearer in the first half and in the second half that last play was the one where everyone goes up and you might get the equaliser, but I think we lacked a bit more clarity in the first half, because we were clear, moving from one area to another. The team did similar things to the last game with different players, but this was about winning to go through," explained the Argentine coach.

How they're approaching the match

Head-to-head record

Standings