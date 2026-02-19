How to watch today's Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Super League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC go head-to-head in a high-stakes encounter that promises goals, drama, and tactical brilliance.brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game live.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC kick-off time

Mumbai City FC enters this match with a formidable psychological edge, having maintained an incredibleagainst Chennaiyin FC that dates back to early 2020. Petr Kratky’s side has dominated this fixture recently, including a crushing 4-0 victory in their last meeting during the 2025 Super Cup. While the Islanders aim to continue their "one-sided annihilation" and kickstart their league campaign at the Mumbai Football Arena, the Marina Machans, now led by Clifford Miranda, are desperate to reclaim their identity and secure their first win against Mumbai in six years.

Today's game between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will kick-off at 19 Feb 2026, 7:30 pm.

Team news & squads

Following the exit of the City Football Group, Petr Kratky has assembled a resilient squad for the 2026 season. The Islanders have been bolstered by the high-profile return of Jorge Pereyra Diaz and the signing of midfield engine Joni Kauko. While the departure of club legend Bipin Singh has left a void on the wing, the return of Akash Mishra from a long-term injury provides a massive boost to the defense. The squad currently operates with a leaner foreign contingent, relying heavily on the core of Lachenpa, Chhangte, and Vikram Partap Singh.

Under the guidance of new head coach Clifford Miranda, the Marina Machans have overhauled their roster with several "ISL-proven" stars. The arrival of midfield maestro Alberto Noguera from Bengaluru FC and the defensive steel of Mohammed Ali Bemammer signal a clear intent to return to the playoffs. Chennaiyin will be looking to their new Spanish striker, Inigo Martin, to lead the line alongside the physical presence of Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai City FC has established a psychological stranglehold over this fixture in recent years. While Chennaiyin FC dominated the early years of the ISL (2014–2020), the tide turned decisively following the City Football Group's acquisition of the Islanders.

Mumbai is currently on a staggering 14-match unbeaten streak against the Marina Machans across all competitions. Their most recent encounter in April 2025 saw Mumbai cruise to a 4-0 victory in the Super Cup. For Chennaiyin, the mission today is simple but daunting: secure their first win against the Islanders since February 2020.

Standings

