Morocco and Tanzania meet in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with contrasting ambitions but a shared goal: a place in the quarter-finals. The clash is set to take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where the Atlas Lions will enjoy home support and will be expected to produce.

For Morocco, this fixture represents another step in a tournament where expectations are high, given they are playing at home and have a golden generation of footballers. The Atlas Lions enter the knockout phase as one of the strongest teams in the competition, combining tactical discipline with high-level individual quality.

Their group-stage performances underlined their control in possession, defensive organisation, and ability to manage games efficiently. Coach Walid Regragui has publicly urged his squad to stay humble and avoid complacency, warning against underestimating Tanzania despite their lower ranking.

For Tanzania, it is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of Africa’s elite nations on the knockout stage, with an upset set to send a massive statement. They progressed to the Round of 16 for the first time in their AFCON history, despite earning only two points in the group stage — a record low for a qualifying side.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Morocco vs Tanzania as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Morocco vs Tanzania kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Today's game between Morocco and Tanzania will kick off at 11 am ET and 4 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 6 R. Saiss Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings