How to watch today's Mexico vs Iceland Friendlies game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Today's game between Mexico and Iceland will kick-off at 26 Feb 2026, 02:00.

Despite earlier confusion this week, the friendly between Mexico and Iceland is confirmed to go ahead tonight. While local Liga MX matches were postponed following security concerns in the region, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and local authorities have cleared the Estadio Corregidora for this international clash with enhanced security measures in place.

This is a "non-FIFA window" match, meaning both teams are fielding rosters comprised exclusively of players from their respective domestic leagues. For Mexico, it is the third "mini-camp" test of 2026 after 1-0 wins over Panama and Bolivia in January.

Javier Aguirre is using this match as a final audition for Liga MX players before the "European" stars return for March’s friendlies against Portugal and Belgium. Iceland arrives in Mexico during their league's off-season, which may lead to some "heavy legs" in the high altitude of Querétaro.

