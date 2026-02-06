Not even goal difference can separate Leeds and Nottingham Forest as both hope to steer themselves well clear of Premier League relegation danger.

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest kicks off on 6 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Leeds will be eager to continue their fine record at Elland Road this season when fellow relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest come to town. Leeds have played 10 matches at home against sides outside the top three this season and only lost once (W5, D4).

Sean Dyche's Forest have picked things up in recent weeks, qualifying for the Europa League playoff round. Although that adds two fixtures to their plate for the month, they've travelled well lately, with four of their last five EPL wins coming on the road.

Despite losing just two of their last 12 in all competitions, Daniel Farke's Leeds are still not out of the woods, six points above the drop zone on 26. Forest also sits on 26th and has an identical goal difference of -11.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Lukas Nmecha missed Leeds' 4-0 defeat to Arsenal and is unlikely to feature here.

Matz Sels is a doubt for Forest, and Nico Williams is suspended.

Forest have collected five points from their last three matches after taking nine from the previous eight.

Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronsen has opened the scoring in each of his last six goal-scoring appearances.

