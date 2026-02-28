After an uncharacteristically poor showing in the Champions League, Inter's focus for the remainder of the season is domestic matters. Next up is a clash with 14th-placed Genoa at San Siro.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter vs Genoa, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Inter vs Genoa

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Inter vs Genoa kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

Inter vs Genoa will kick off on 28 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Inter's surprise defeat to Bodo Glimt leaves them chasing domestic glory in the shape of Scudetto and Coppa Italia glory. After reaching the Champions League final in 20243 and 2025, the Nerazzurri have fallen by the wayside at the Round of 16 playoff stage to Norwegian minnows Bodo Glimt, 5-2 on aggregate.

Christian Chivu's men have been a bit Jekyll & Hyde recently, losing five of their last six Champions League games. By contrast, they've been near-flawless in Serie A, unbeaten in 14 matches, winning their last seven. Their last Serie A defeat was to Milan in November 2025, a result they also followed with six consecutive league victories. They're odds-on to reclaim the title they last won in 2024, sitting 10 points clear of Milan with 12 rounds to go.

Genoa are in 14th but remain just three points clear of the drop zone. The fight to avoid relegation in Italy could go down to the wire; the race for the Scudetto crown almost certainly won't. Genoa will draw comfort from the fact that they still play four teams currently below them in the Serie A table before the end of the season.

Key stats & injury news

Skipper Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu miss the game for Inter due to injury. Alessandro Bastoni is suspended.

Inter are unbeaten in 13 meetings with Genoa, winning 10.

Against Lecce, Federico DiMarco became the first defender in 20 years to assist in five consecutive Serie A matches.

Genoa have only lost two of their last nine Serie A matches, drawing four and winning three.

