Serie A returns with a fascinating clash on the shores of Lake Como as ambitious newcomers Como host title challengers AC Milan in what promises to be one of the most intriguing fixtures of the round. The match brings together two sides enjoying strong campaigns, each with very different objectives but equal confidence heading into the encounter.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Como vs AC Milan as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Como vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and AC Milan will kick off at 2:45 pm ET and 7:45 pm GMT.

Match context

For Como, this fixture represents another opportunity to prove they truly belong among Italy’s elite. The Lombardy club are enjoying a strong season, currently sitting sixth in Serie A, fighting for European qualification.

The Lariani have been tough to beat at home — unbeaten in their last nine home league games. Cesc Fàbregas’ side have a solid defensive record and score frequently, with few clean sheets conceded this season. Recent results include a draw in their last outing, showing consistency in results

Getty Images

At home, Como have been particularly impressive. The tight pitch and passionate support have made Sinigaglia a difficult venue for visiting sides, with the hosts showing an ability to control tempo and frustrate technically superior opponents.

AC Milan, meanwhile, arrive under pressure to keep pace in the title race. Every point is vital for the Rossoneri as they battle at the top end of the table, and difficult away trips such as this one could prove decisive in their season. Milan sit second in Serie A, chasing leaders Inter and aiming to stay in the title race. Massimiliano Allegri’s side have lost only once in the league all season and remain difficult to beat away from home.

Getty Images

However, recent form has seen a couple of draws — including back-to-back 1-1 results — highlighting a slight dip in ruthlessness. Rafael Leão is a doubt with fitness concerns, which could impact Milan’s attacking potency. Milan have occasionally struggled to break down compact, well-organised teams away from home. Against a disciplined Como side, patience and precision will be essential. Early frustration could play into the hosts’ hands, especially if the crowd senses vulnerability.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Milan have dominated recent head-to-head meetings, winning all four recorded clashes against Como in competitive play. The two most recent league meetings last season were both 2-1 victories for Milan. Overall, no draws have featured in their recent Serie A head-to-heads, and both teams have found the net in most matchups. Como are unbeaten at home this season; Milan are unbeaten away — setting up a clash of strong forms today.

Standings