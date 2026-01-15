This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoComo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logoAC Milan
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONSSTREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Como vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A returns with a fascinating clash on the shores of Lake Como as ambitious newcomers Como host title challengers AC Milan in what promises to be one of the most intriguing fixtures of the round. The match brings together two sides enjoying strong campaigns, each with very different objectives but equal confidence heading into the encounter.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Como vs AC Milan as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaDAZN Canada
IndiaBet365
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastSTARZPLAY

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Como vs AC Milan kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and AC Milan will kick off at 2:45 pm ET and 7:45 pm GMT.

Match context

For Como, this fixture represents another opportunity to prove they truly belong among Italy’s elite. The Lombardy club are enjoying a strong season, currently sitting sixth in Serie A, fighting for European qualification.

The Lariani have been tough to beat at home — unbeaten in their last nine home league games. Cesc Fàbregas’ side have a solid defensive record and score frequently, with few clean sheets conceded this season. Recent results include a draw in their last outing, showing consistency in results

US Lecce v Como 1907 - Serie AGetty Images

At home, Como have been particularly impressive. The tight pitch and passionate support have made Sinigaglia a difficult venue for visiting sides, with the hosts showing an ability to control tempo and frustrate technically superior opponents.

AC Milan, meanwhile, arrive under pressure to keep pace in the title race. Every point is vital for the Rossoneri as they battle at the top end of the table, and difficult away trips such as this one could prove decisive in their season. Milan sit second in Serie A, chasing leaders Inter and aiming to stay in the title race. Massimiliano Allegri’s side have lost only once in the league all season and remain difficult to beat away from home. 

Juventus FC v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images

However, recent form has seen a couple of draws — including back-to-back 1-1 results — highlighting a slight dip in ruthlessness. Rafael Leão is a doubt with fitness concerns, which could impact Milan’s attacking potency. Milan have occasionally struggled to break down compact, well-organised teams away from home. Against a disciplined Como side, patience and precision will be essential. Early frustration could play into the hosts’ hands, especially if the crowd senses vulnerability.

Team news & squads

Como vs AC Milan Probable lineups

ComoHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestMIL
1
J. Butez
3
A. Valle
2
M. Kempf
34
D. Carlos
28
I. Smolcic
31
M. Vojvoda
17
J. Rodriguez
33
L. Da Cunha
10
N. Paz
23
M. Perrone
11
A. Douvikas
16
M. Maignan
5
K. De Winter
46
M. Gabbia
23
F. Tomori
14
L. Modric
19
Y. Fofana
33
D. Bartesaghi
12
A. Rabiot
56
A. Saelemaekers
11
C. Pulisic
10
R. Leao

3-5-2

MILAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Fabregas

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Allegri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

COM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

COM

Last 4 matches

MIL

0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Milan have dominated recent head-to-head meetings, winning all four recorded clashes against Como in competitive play. The two most recent league meetings last season were both 2-1 victories for Milan. Overall, no draws have featured in their recent Serie A head-to-heads, and both teams have found the net in most matchups. Como are unbeaten at home this season; Milan are unbeaten away — setting up a clash of strong forms today.

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0