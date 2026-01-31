Chelsea will be looking to keep their top-four bid on track when they play host to an improving West Ham United side in a London Derby showdown.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs West Ham, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|USA Network
|UK
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|Fubo Canada
|India
|JioStar
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Malaysia
|Astro
|Middle East
|beIN Sports MENA
Chelsea vs West Ham kick-off time
Chelsea and West Ham will kick off on 31 Jan 2026 at 17:30 GMT and 12:30 EST.
Match preview
Chelsea have hit form under their new head coach, Liam Rosenior, having won four matches in a row across all competitions and they are placed fifth in the Premier League standings. A victory over West Ham would elevate the Blues to fourth place in the standings, provided Manchester United drop points against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Meanwhile, West Ham are enjoying a three-match winning streak, which includes back-to-back victories in the Premier League, but Nuno Espírito Santo's side remain in the relegation zone, occupying the 18th spot. A win at Stamford Bridge would see the Hammers keep up with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in a bid to avoid relegation.
Getty Images
Injury news & key stats
Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Tosin Adarabioyo and Romeo Lavia are the players on Chelsea's injury list. Furthermore, Mykhaylo Mudryk's doping ban is still ongoing.
West Ham, on the other hand, have Lukasz Fabianski and Lucas Paqueta on their injury list, but there are no suspension concerns.
Chelsea are undefeated in their last four Premier League matches against West Ham, winning all four games, including a 5-1 victory in August at the London Stadium.
Getty Images
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
