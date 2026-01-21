Chelsea can go into the top eight of the Champions League league phase if they win against Pafos and other results go their way.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Chelsea vs Pafos FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Pafos FC kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Pafos kicks off on 21 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Newly-appointed Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will take charge of his fourth game and will do so in a fourth different competition here against the Cypriot outfit Pafos. His predecessor, Enzo Maresca, oversaw the first six group phase matches, leaving the Blues on 10 points and with work to do. All of their defeats have been away from home, and the Londoners have beaten Barcelona, Ajax and Benfica at Stamford Bridge in this competition. Rosenier's side beat West Ham at the weekend in the Premier League, only the club's second win from eight across all competitions.

Debutants Pafos have far from ashamed themselves, with a highlight win against Villarreal in November. However, thorough defeats against Bayern and Juventus have highlighted the gulf between them and the best European sides.

Getty Images

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Tosin Aradabioyo could miss a few weeks with a hamstring issue picked up against West Ham. Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill are still out, but Malo Gusto, Estevao and Jamie Gittens could return.

Former Blues defender David Luiz could miss a reunion with his old club after picking up an injury at the weekend. David Goldar and Joao Correira are also doubtful.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 45 R. Lavia

6 L. Colwill Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings