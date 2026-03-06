Goal.com
LaLiga
team-logoCelta Vigo
Abanca Balaidos
team-logoReal Madrid
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid can't lose any more ground if they want to wrestle the LaLiga crown away from Barcelona, but they're up against in-form Celta Vigo. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USA: ESPN Deportes
UK: Premier Sports
Australia: beIN Sports Australia
Canada: TSN+
India: FanCode
South / Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia
Middle East: beIN Sports MENA

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid will kick off on 6 Mar 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Celta have moved into La Liga’s top six thanks to two consecutive wins, beating Mallorca and Girona. For the first time since 2015-16, they have reached the 40-point mark after 26 league outings. Despite claiming more La Liga points on their travels (23) than at home (17) this term, 12 of those home points have come across their last five league games. It's a big week for Celta, facing Madrid here and then Lyon in the Europa League Round of 16Real Club Celta v PAOK FC - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images

Madrid lost to Getafe last time out, a result leaving them four points adrift of leaders Barcelona. It's now back-to-back league defeats for Los Blancos for the first time since May 2019. 

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

Marcos Alonso, Pablo Durán and Carl Starfelt missed Celta’s win over Girona due to injury.

Madrid are without the injured duo of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé, and Rodrygo will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his ACL against Getafe. Álvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono are all suspended.

Vinícius Júnior has scored six goals across his last six appearances for Madrid and has netted three times across his last five games against Celta.

Vinicius Junior 2025-26Getty Images

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

Celta VigoHome team crest

Home team crestRMA
13
I. Radu
32
J. Rodriguez
4
J. Aidoo
24
C. Dominguez
3
O. Mingueza
5
S. Carreira
6
I. Moriba
16
M. Roman
8
F. Lopez
9
F. Jutgla
23
H. Alvarez
1
T. Courtois
22
A. Ruediger
12
T. Alexander-Arnold
23
F. Mendy
20
F. Garcia
8
F. Valverde
45
T. Pitarch
15
A. Guler
14
A. Tchouameni
7
Vinicius Junior
16
G. Garcia

RMAAway team crest

Form

CEL
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RMA
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CEL

Last 5 matches

RMA

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

0