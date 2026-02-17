Bristol hosts Wrexham as the race for playoff places in the Championship starts to get tastier by the week.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bristol City vs Wrexham, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Bristol City vs Wrexham kick-off time

Championship - Championship Ashton Gate

Bristol City vs Wrexham kicks off on 17 Feb 2026 1t 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

It's ninth vs eighth in the Championship.

Bristol sits on 46 points, just two points outside the playoff places, but inconsistency has dogged their progress recently, with only two wins in their last six league outings. Home defeats to Preston and Derby in that sequence, teams above them in the table, undermine their credentials to crack the top six. A 3-2 win at Hull last time out, however, could be a good springboard.

Getty Images

Wrexham, a point and a place above their hosts, have also been a bit hot and cold in recent weeks, with two league wins in their last five.

Injury news, key stats

Luke McNally, Max Bird and Adam Murphy are sidelined for Bristol.

Liberato Cacace is unavailable for Wrexham, as is Bristol old boy Matty James.

Bristol City failed to win any of their last nine league matches against Wrexham.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Bristol City vs Wrexham Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Struber Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

