How to watch today's Bodoe/Glimt vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bodoe/Glimt vs Inter as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Bodoe/Glimt vs Inter kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Aspmyra Stadion

Today's game between Bodoe/Glimt and Inter will kick-off at 18 Feb 2026, 20:00.

Match preview

Bodoe/Glimt shocked the likes of Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, beating the football giants in the group stage of the competition. That's earned them a high-profile clash against Inter Milan, but that won't faze them as they'll take plenty of confidence from their big wins against City and Madrid.

Inter come into the match having lost big games against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. But, they managed to get a win back in their last match in a 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund.

Interestingly, though, 41.1% of Inter's attacks in the UEFA Champions League this season have been down their left side. It's the highest percentage by any team in the league phase. That all makes sense because their top chance creator in the competition this term is left-back Federico Dimarco (11).

Injury news and Key stats

Sondre Fet is currently sidelined and is a huge doubt to play any part for Bodo/Glimt here alongside Ulrik Saltnes.

After going on a 10-game goal drought either side of the new year, Kasper Hogh has scored five goals in his last three outings.

Denzel Dumfries (ankle) is Inter’s only injury concern for this one, as he awaits a first appearance since November.

Racking up nine direct goal contributions in his side’s last five games, Federico Dimarco is proving to be a potent source of attacking threat from left wing-back, making him one to look out for.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

