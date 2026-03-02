How to watch today's Birmingham vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Birmingham vs Middlesbrough as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Birmingham vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Birmingham vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham and Middlesbrough will kick-off at 2 Mar 2026, 20:00.

Match Preview

Getty Images

This Monday night, St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park hosts a high-stakes Championship encounter as 11th-placed Birmingham City welcome 2nd-placed Middlesbrough. With the promotion race tightening, both sides are desperate to shake off recent stumbles and secure three vital points.

The Blues saw their impressive eight-game unbeaten run come to a crashing halt last week with a 3-0 defeat at Millwall. While Chris Davies’s men have been inconsistent on the road, they remain a different beast at home. They have lost just once in their last 41 league games at St. Andrew's, making it one of the most feared fortresses in the division.

Boro currently occupies the final automatic promotion spot, but the gap is closing. Kim Hellberg’s side has hit a slight wobble, drawing their last two fixtures against Oxford United and Leicester City. With Coventry City leading the pack and the chasing pack (Millwall, Ipswich) gaining ground, Middlesbrough can ill-afford a third consecutive game without a win.

Team news & squads

Birmingham vs Middlesbrough Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Davies Probable lineup Substitutes Manager K. Hellberg

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: