Champions League
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoUnion St.Gilloise
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Union St.Gilloise Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Union St.Gilloise, as well as kick-off time and team news.

German giants Bayern Munich will be expected to sweep aside Belgian minnows Union St. Gilloise and move closer to sealing qualification for the Champions League round of 16. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bayern Munich vs Union St. Gilloise, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bayern Munich vs Union St.Gilloise kick-off time

Bayern Munich vs Union St.Gilloise kicks off on 21 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Red-hot Bayern Munich are one of the favourites to go all the way in this season's Champions League. Since a defeat to Arsenal on 26 November, Bayern are unbeaten across all competitions and are 11 points clear in the Bundesliga title race. 

The Belgian Pro League table-toppers Union have earned impressive wins away at Eredivisie holders, PSV Eindhoven and reigning Turkish champions, Galatasaray. This is their debut season in the UCL.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Bayern star Jamal Musiala made his long-awaited return last time out, after he was sidelined by an ACL rupture sustained at the Club World Cup, and he could be in contention for a start here, as could Alphonso Davies.

Konrad Laimer is suspended. 

For Union, Raul Florucz could start after recovering from a calf injury, while midfielder Rob Schoofs may come back into the side after illness.

Promise David is expected to lead the line for the underdog visitors.

Bayern's goal-machine Kane has 32 goals this season across all competitions, and is on track to break his personal record of 44 in a single season. 

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Union St.Gilloise Probable lineups

Bayern MunichHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

3-4-2-1

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

0