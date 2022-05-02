How to play FIFA 22 for free on PlayStation

Any member of the gaming fraternity who favours a Sony-produced console and is yet to invest in FIFA 22 can now ready themselves to play the popular football simulator for free as it is being made available on PlayStation Plus.

The latest releases on that platform for May 2022 have been revealed, with a market-leading offering from EA Sports among the games being added to the subscription service.

Players will now get the chance to compete as their favourite stars from the global game, from Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, with all of the popular features such as Ultimate Team and Career Mode also available.

How to play FIFA 22 for free on PS4 & PS5

Sony has announced on the corporation’s official PlayStation Blog that FIFA 22 is to be made available for free.

That statement reads: "PlayStation Plus members can enjoy FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard and Curse of the Dead Gods from Tuesday, May 3 when the three games are available to add to your game library.

"This month’s lineup also includes a bonus FIFA 22 FUT pack, exclusive to PlayStation Plus."

It added: "PlayStation Plus members can kickstart their brand-new Ultimate Team or bolster their existing squad with the PlayStation Plus FUT Pack for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

"This pack includes 11 players rated 82 or above to help build your dream squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, as well as an Icon Moments Loan Player Pick, allowing you to choose between some of the best ballers in history and add one of three to your squad for five games."

PlayStation Plus games for May:



⚽ FIFA 22

⚔️ Tribes of Midgard

🔥Curse of the Dead Gods



More details: https://t.co/PVaGVCcmAG pic.twitter.com/z05RePlDEm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 27, 2022

Which other football games are available for free?

The FIFA franchise may be about to undergo a serious facelift in 2022, with EA Sports being tipped to sever ties with world football’s governing body and head out on its own.

Article continues below

That would mean an obvious change in the title of the game, but a loyal fan base has already been established.

There has also been talk of the latest production from EA being free to play, as it moves in line with rival games and focuses more on in-play purchases.

Konami’s eFootball (formerly Pro Evolution Soccer or PES) is already available to users at no initial cost, with UFL set to follow that trend at some point in 2022.