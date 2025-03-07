How to buy Rangers vs Fenerbahce tickets: Europa League ticket prices, resale and more information

Don’t miss out on securing a ticket to one of the biggest Europa League encounters of the season

A European night underneath the Ibrox lights never fails to thrill the senses, and an electric atmosphere is guaranteed when Rangers entertain Fenerbahce on Thursday, March 13. A place in the Europa League Quarter-Finals is up for grabs, and you could be there in person to experience the unforgettable scenes. Don't miss out on your chance to get your hands on a ticket for the second-leg encounter in Glasgow.

The St Mirren league loss at Ibrox proved to be the straw that broke the camels (or Clements) back, with the shock defeat ending the 16-month reign of Belgian boss, Philippe Clement. Former Rangers legend, Barry Ferguson, who played almost 300 games for the club, has taken over the reins on an interim basis. However, his honeymoon period at the helm didn’t last too long as Rangers slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Motherwell in his second game in charge.

Europe has proved to be a positive distraction for Rangers this season though. Despite being knocked out during the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, they didn’t let their heads drop and produced some spirited performances during the league phase of the Europa League. Rangers eventually finished 8th in the standings, which meant they bypassed the first knockout stage and headed straight into the Round of 16.

Barry Ferguson knows he will have to rally his troops and raise morale in the Rangers camp to prevent the season finishing on a whimper. In the other dugout and at the other end of the managerial spectrum, there is Jose Mourinho. He’s been there, done it, got the t-shirt and five glittering European trophies on his mantlepiece. Fenerbahce has been flying under his guidance. The Turkish outfit remain in the hunt for silverware on all fronts and haven’t lost on their travels since December 7th.

Rangers are attempting to reach the last-8 of a major European competition for the first time since their mesmeric run to the 2022 Europa League Final. Barry and the boys are going to need plenty of vocal support and encouragement at Ibrox ,and you could be there in person to provide that. Don’t miss out on an incredible night of European football at one of the most atmospheric and iconic grounds on the continent. Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need ahead of the Rangers vs Fenerbahce Europa League encounter, including where you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the Rangers vs Fenerbahce Europa League match?

When: Thursday, March 13 Kick-off: 8 pm GMT Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Ibrox Stadium is located on the south side of the River Clyde in the Ibrox area of Glasgow, Scotland. The venue opened as Ibrox Park in 1899 and has been the home ground of Rangers since then, although of course undergoing a host of renovations over that span of time. Ibrox is the third-largest football stadium in Scotland (15th in the UK), with an all-seated capacity of just over 50,000.

As well as playing host to Scotland international matches on numerous occasions, Ibrox has also been the venue for a multitude of non-sporting events, with musical acts such as Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Elton John and Bon Jovi all playing concerts there.

Rangers vs Fenerbahce Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

Getty

Rangers announced that Adult tickets for the Fenerbahce match would cost around £46, with Concessions from £36 and Juveniles from £26.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats from €259 for an upper-tier ticket to €1,499 for VIP packages with unbeatable views.

How to buy Rangers vs Fenerbahce Europa League tickets

Getty Images

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Europa League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Rangers vs Fenerbahce Europa League match

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Rangers vs Fenerbahce match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Football fans in Turkey will be able to watch the match on TRT, which holds the rights to broadcast all UEFA club competitions. TRT is Turkey’s public broadcaster, meaning you can access its channels without any subscription fee if you are located within the country. TRT channels can be accessed via television or online platforms without any additional charges.

How did Rangers and Fenerbahce qualify for the Europa League Round of 16?

Getty Images

Despite being knocked out during the qualifying phase of the UEFA Champions League competition, Rangers stepped it up during the league phase of the Europa League. While they didn’t record back-to-back wins, they produced some memorable performances, such as drawing 1-1 with Olympiacos in Greece and 1-1 with Tottenham at Ibrox. They held their nerve impressively against Union Saint-Gilloise in their last league fixture, recording a 2-1 home success, which sealed their top-8 finish on goal difference.

While it’s been a positive season for Fenerbahce under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, they made hard work of their league phase campaign in the Europa League. They finished 24th in the league standings, which was the last qualifying spot for those sides progressing to the last-32 stage. The Yellow Canaries may have only lost two of their league phase matches, but they also only won twice, as they would be held to stalemates on four occasions. Jose’s men were drawn against Anderlecht during the Round of 32 stage. An early goal from Dusan Tadic helped settle Fenerbahce’s nerves in the home leg and they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners. Fenerbahce eventually progressed to the next round 5-2 on aggregate, following a 2-2 draw on Belgian soil.