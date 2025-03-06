How to buy Manchester United vs Real Sociedad tickets: Europa League ticket prices, resale and more information

Two giants go head-to-head and here's how you can score tickets to see it all live

Get yourself to a live European competition game this year as Manchester United takes on Real Sociedad in the second leg of the last-16 stage. It's one thing to see your favourite stars on television, and then there's another to see them live in the flesh, hear the crowds, and feel the atmosphere firsthand.

Only a handful of teams are left in the competition as they all look to book their places in this year's Europa League Final in Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium on May 21st 2025. Manchester United will host the Spanish side at Old Trafford in a blockbuster match-up. Will an English team progress to the quarter-finals, or will it be Imanol Alguacil's Sociedad? There's still plenty of time to get your hands on tickets to find out.

Manchester United won the Europa League on a single occasion in 2017 when they beat Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm. In recent years, the club has gained more experience in the competition, and Ruben Amomrim will be hoping to take the side all the way to the final. United did finish third in the overall table before progressing to the last 16, so they'll be looking to continue that winning mentality.

However, their opponents, Real Sociedad, finished 13 in the table and have never been in a European final, which will give United the upper hand coming into the match. The side has also been having a hit-and-miss time in La Liga, where they currently sit ninth in the table.

One thing is sure: you don't want to miss these two big teams battling it out on the pitch. Let GOAL provide all the vital information you need for the upcoming Man Utd vs Real Sociedad match, including where you can buy tickets, how much they will cost, and more.

When is the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League match?

When: Thursday, March 13 Kick-off: 20:00 pm GMT (21:00 pm CET) Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester United will face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the round of 16 on Thursday, March 13, at Old Trafford. The stadium, built in 1909, has a capacity of 74,197. It has also had its fair share of other uses throughout its history, including concerts by Bruce Springsteen, Rod Stewart, Bon Jovi and many more artists.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

The starting price for this exciting game at Anfield starts from €238 and can go upwards to nearly $2,000, depending on where you are seated. If you want to catch the magic of the occasion in person, there are pricing options for everyone. Manchester United provides hospitality tickets that offer unparalleled services and comfort for those seeking an exclusive and luxurious experience.

Where to buy Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League tickets

Aside from the UEFA League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Europa League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League tickets on StubHub

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update constantly, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select your tickets and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream Manchester United vs Real Sociedad

If you cannot buy tickets for the Manchester United vs Real Sociedad match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. In the US, you can watch the game on Paramount+, available for $12.99 a month or an annual fee of $119.99.