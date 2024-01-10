How often is the Africa Cup of Nations played? CAF international tournament timing explained

GOAL takes a look at how often is the Africa Cup of Nations played.

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will start in the Ivory Coast as the world prepares to witness the biggest superstars from the African continent take centre stage for their nations.

From Mohamed Salah donning the Egyptian jersey to Sadio Mane looking to bash goals for Senegal, the AFCON 2023 looks set to be a carnival of extravagant goals, some swashbuckling challenges, heartbreaks, fairytales, and much more.

But how often is this African festival of football held as GOAL brings you all the details.

How often is the AFCON played?

The Africa Cup of Nations is a competition organised by the Confederation of African Football and it is held every two years. The first two editions of the tournament were held at a difference of two years in 1957 and 1959 in Sudan and the United Arab Republic.

The third edition was held in 1962 in Ethiopia followed by 1963 in Ghana and 1965 in Tunisia. The tournament was next held in 1968 in Ethiopia once again and since then the AFCON was constantly organised at the interval of two years until 2012.

South Africa hosted the 29th edition of the tournament as it was switched to odd years which happened in 2013. Since then the AFCON has been held every two years with Ivory Coast preparing to host the 34th edition.

When will the 2023 AFCON start and end?

The AFCON will start on 13th January 2024 when the hosts Ivory Coast take on Guinea-Bissau at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe. Reigning champions Senegal will cross swords with Gambia on 15th January 2024 to start their campaign.

The Round of 16 of the competition will start on 27th January 2024 with Stade Bouake in Bouake, Ivory Coast scheduled to host the first match. The Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe will also host the final of the tournament on 11th February 2024.

Who is hosting the AFCON 2023?

The Ivory Coast is prepared to host the tournament for the second time in their nation's history as the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on 13th January 2024. Six stadiums across five cities in the African nation will host the event.