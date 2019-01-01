How much will FIFA 20 cost? Console game prices in UK, US & Australia

Goal brings you everything you need to know about how much the new EA Sports FIFA game will cost

Every year without fail, the launch of the newest edition of EA Sports' FIFA series generates excitement as fans scramble to get their hands on the game.

The expected release of FIFA 20 is still a few months away, with the game's developers usually aiming for an autumn rollout, which gives plenty of time for promotion ahead of Christmas and the new year

Like anything, there is a price to pay for good quality content and anyone wishing to play the new game as soon as it's out may be inclined to put some money aside in anticipation.

Goal takes a look at how the new game will cost in the United Kingdom, the United States and .

How much will FIFA 20 cost?

Prices for the next edition of FIFA have not yet been confirmed, but details should be revealed in the coming months and we will bring them to you as we get them.

Unless a radical new pricing structure is introduced it is likely that FIFA 20 will cost somewhere in the same region as its predecessor .

Last year's standard game cost £59.99 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the UK, with a price of £54.99 for the PC and Nintendo Switch versions.

In the US, a price of $59.99 was applied across the board for all platforms.

The price for the standard edition of FIFA 19 in Australia was $99.95.

The previous two iterations of the FIFA series have been sold in three separate versions, with each offering a standard, special ( Ronaldo in FIFA 18 and Champions in FIFA 19) and ultimate edition.

You can see a breakdown of last year's original prices, which may give an idea of how much FIFA 20 will cost, below.

FIFA 19 prices:

Console Standard Champions Ultimate PlayStation 4 £59.99 / $59.99 US / $99.95 AU £79.99 / $79.99 US / $119.70 AU £89.99 / $99.99 US / $130.20 AU Xbox One £59.99 / $59.99 US / $99.95 AU £79.99 / $79.99 US / $119.70 AU £89.99 / $99.99 US / $130.20 AU PC £54.99 / $59.99 US / $99.95 AU £69.99 / $79.99 US / $119.70 AU £79.99 / $99.99 US / $130.20 AU Nintendo Switch £54.99 / $59.99 US / $89.99 AU £69.99 / $79.99 US / $119.70 AU --

With more included in the special and ultimate versions of the game the prices were naturally higher and that will be no different should EA Sports persist with the same sales model.

Offers are often made available during the build-up to the release, with loyalty discounts rewarding those who bought the previous game and early access discounts also on offer.

How much would a subscription cost?

It is entirely possible that a subscription model could be used to sell FIFA 20 and EA bosses have discussed the idea in the past.

In fact, EA already offers subscription services in the form of EA Access and Origin Access , which is available for PC, so it is not too much of a leap to suggest it may be implemented for the FIFA series as well.

EA Access costs $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year, which is cheaper than both Spotify ($9.99 p/m) and Netflix ($12.99 p/m). If a subscription plan was put in place for FIFA it will probably fall somewhere between $4.99 and $12.99 a month.