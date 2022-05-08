How many trophies has Diego Maradona won in his career?
Diego Maradona's wizardry with the ball at his feet sets him on a pedestal higher than most. Most memorably, he single-handedly destroyed England's defence in the quarterfinal of the 1986 World Cup to score a goal which was later voted as FIFA’s ‘Goal of the Century'.
In the same match, he punched a floated cross with his hand, past goalkeeper Peter Shilton which is infamously known as the 'Hand of God' goal. After the game, in which Argentina won 2-1, Maradona made a tongue-in-cheek comment and said that goal was "a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God."
In the semifinal, he once again dazzled the stage and scored two goals to beat Belgium. Meanwhile, in the final against West Germany, he evaded Lothar Matthaus to set up Jorge Burruchaga who scored the winning goal.
He was involved in 10 of the 14 goals Argentina scored, attempted or created, 52% of all Argentina’s shots during the finals and embarked on 90 dribbles, more than three times as many as any other player. He was also fouled 53 times, winning almost twice as many free-kicks as any other player.
In his illustrious club career, he played for Barcelona, Napoli, and Sevilla. However, he started his career in Argentina with Boca Juniors. He made his debut for Boca on February 20, 1981. He won the Superclasico against River Plate and also bagged the league title. However, in 1982, after the World Cup, he was signed by Barcelona for a then world-record fee of £5 million. In the Clasico, he was applauded by the Santiago Bernabeu crowd for his goal where he dribbled past the goalkeeper and then stopped before the empty goal as defender Juan Jose came sliding in. Maradona maintained his composure and then pushed the ball while Jose crashed against the post.
In 1984 he joined Napoli and then propelled the team to the most successful era in its history. In 1986-87, he won the league, the first for Napoli. The attacking trio of Maradona, Bruno Giordano, and Careca was known as the "Ma-Gi-Ca". In 1987, he won the Coppa Italia, followed by a UEFA Cup win in 1989, and the Italian Supercup in 1990. In 2000, the number 10 jersey of Napoli was officially retired. Whereas, on December 4, 2020, nine days after the legend passed away, the stadium was renamed as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
How many trophies has Diego Maradona won in his club career?
Overall, Maradona has won 9 trophies in his club career.
Season/Year
Competition
Club
1981
Argentine Primera División
Boca Juniors
1982-83
Copa del Rey
Barcelona
1983
Copa de la Liga
Barcelona
1983
Supercopa de Espana
Barcelona
1986-87
Serie A
Napoli
1986-87
Coppa Italia
Napoli
1988-89
UEFA Cup
Napoli
1990
Supercoppa Italiana
Napoli
1989-90
Serie A
Napoli
How many international trophies has Diego Maradona won?
Maradona has won two international trophies. The first was the 1986 World Cup, and the second was the CONMEBOL – UEFA Cup of Champions, or commonly known as the Artemio Franchi Cup.
Year
Competition
1986
World Cup
1993
Artemio Franchi Cup