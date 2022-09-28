How many goals has Luis Suarez scored for Uruguay? La Celeste star's full World Cup, Copa America and international friendly record

Luis Suarez is one of the best strikers in modern day football and is Uruguay's all-time leading goal scorer by some distance.
For the national team, it all started with a tumultuous debut appearance against Colombia in 2007, with Suarez receiving a red card in the 85th minute of the game that his team won 1-3.
That was merely an unfortunate start to a fine international career, though, and the forward got his first Uruguay goal at senior level in a 5-0 friendly win against Bolivia later in the same year.
That turned out to be start of an impressive goalscoring run and Suarez has since been able to rise to the top of Uruguayan football heights.
Just how many international strikes does he have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?
Luis Suarez's total Uruguay goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
13
7
Copa America
15
6
World Cup qualification
62
29
Confederations Cup
5
3
International friendlies
39
21
134
66
How many goals has Luis Suarez scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2010 World Cup
5
3
2014 World Cup
2
2
2018 World Cup
5
2
2022 World Cup
TBC
TBC
12
7
Luis Suarez's Copa America record
Edition
Games
Goals
Copa America 2011
6
4
Copa America 2015
Suspended
Suspended
Copa America Centenario 2016
Injured
Injured
Copa America 2019
4
2
Copa America 2021
6
0
16
6
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2010 World Cup qualifiers
5
2014 World Cup qualifiers
11
2018 World Cup qualifiers
5
2022 World Cup qualifiers
8
29
Suarez's international friendly goals for Uruguay
Games
Goals
39
21
Suarez Uruguay hat-tricks
Match
Goals
Competition
Date
Uruguay 7-1 Indonesia
3
Friendly
October 8, 2010
Uruguay 4-0 Chile
4
2014 FIFA World Cup qualification
November 11, 2011
*Data accurate as of September 27