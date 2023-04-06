Revealed: How futsal schooling helps Ederson take risks at Man City & why he will not be changing his ways

Manchester City keeper Ederson credits his futsal schooling for being comfortable with his feet and says he will continue to take risks in possession.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international is considered to be one of the finest all-round custodians in world football, with the South American as comfortable dealing with a ball on the deck as he is plucking one out of the air. His roots in futsal, which is a favoured pastime in Brazil, has helped to make him the player he is today – while also filling in as a midfielder when coming through Benfica’s academy – and insists he will not be changing his ways when it comes to playing out from the back.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ederson has told Sky Sports of his willingness to take the odd gamble, while leaving supporters watching through their fingers: “Futsal really helped with that. You have to be calm, make the right decisions, pick the right passes. Because it is a small-sided pitch, you are playing under pressure a lot of the time and that helps me as a player even today. It makes that feeling of calmness more natural. You sometimes hear the crowd taking in that deep breath when play becomes a bit risky. But I cannot break my concentration. I have to maintain my cool. That helps me make the right decisions when the opposition are pressing and my job is to find the free man.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ederson is now considered to be one of the best keepers on the planet, he admits that he has had to work hard on sharpening his body and mind to meet the demands of life in England. He added: “It was actually one of the things I found hardest when I first arrived. I had real difficulty with this concentration because it is so important, especially in the Premier League. Whether it is anticipating a certain play or reading a particular type of pass or save, it is a big factor in my game. I have worked really hard on that and I am still working on that today to keep improving so that I can foresee those moments in matches.”

WHAT NEXT? City – who remain in the hunt for Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup honours this season – will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to rock-bottom Southampton.