How close to Alexander Isak is Hugo Ekitike? Liverpool's striker search takes a new turn

Liverpool are desperate to add a new No.9 to their squad ahead of the new season, but will have to look elsewhere now that Alexander Isak no longer seems to be an option

Liverpool's pursuit of a new striker has taken an intriguing turn. With Newcastle United steadfastly refusing to part ways with Alexander Isak, the Reds have reportedly set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.

But how does the 23-year-old Frenchman compare to the Swedish star, and can he offer Liverpool the same blend of goals and all-around play? Liverpool need a striker who can hit the ground running.

Let's delve into the numbers and analyse whether Ekitike can fill the void left by the fading hopes of landing Isak.

From Isak to Ekitike: A shift in Liverpool's transfer strategy

The Alexander Isak saga has been a long and winding road for Liverpool fans. But with Newcastle’s resolve holding firm, the Anfield hierarchy have had to move on. The focus has now shifted to Ekitike, a name that has been gaining traction in recent weeks.

But why Ekitike? Is he a like-for-like replacement for Isak, or does he offer something different? To answer this, we need to go beyond the headlines and examine the data.

Ekitike by the numbers: Impressive Bundesliga form

Ekitike's time in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt has been marked by impressive goal contributions. In just 18 months, he's racked up 19 goals and 10 assists. This form is a stark contrast to his earlier spell at Paris Saint-Germain, where he struggled to make an impact.

Still only 23, Ekitike is considered a serious talent and he is seen by many as having the potential to become a world class striker. The numbers he is achieving in Germany certainly make impressive reading. But can that form be translated into the faster, more physical Premier League?

Ekitike vs. Isak: Head-to-Head stats breakdown

Let's dive into a direct comparison of Ekitike and Isak, using per-90 statistics from their respective leagues. It's important to acknowledge the difference in quality between the Premier League and the Bundesliga, with the former widely regarded as the more challenging competition.

Non-Penalty Goals per 90: Ekitike 0.48 (74th percentile among forwards in Europe's top five leagues) vs. Isak 0.62 (88th percentile)

Non-Penalty Expected Goals per 90: Ekitike higher than Isak

Shots per 90: Ekitike higher than Isak

Assists per 90: Ekitike higher than Isak

Shot-Creating Actions per 90: Ekitike higher than Isak

While Isak boasts a higher goal-scoring rate, Ekitike's underlying numbers suggest a player who is heavily involved in creating chances. The caveat, of course, is the difference in league quality. But the fact that Ekitike is outperforming Isak in several key metrics, even in a weaker league, is certainly encouraging.

Shooting and scoring: Is Ekitike a clinical finisher?

Goal-scoring is of course a vital component of any striker's game, but the ability to convert chances is just as important. This is where the comparison between Ekitike and Isak becomes more nuanced.

Over the course of his career, Isak has consistently outperformed his expected goals (xG), suggesting he is a clinical finisher. Ekitike, on the other hand, has a career xG differential of -0.3, meaning he has scored slightly fewer goals than expected.

However, it's important to dig deeper. While Ekitike endured a significant underperformance in finishing last season (-5.3 xG differential), he has overperformed in two of the five seasons for which data is available. This suggests that his finishing woes may be an anomaly rather than a consistent trend.

Liverpool will be wary of bringing in another striker who struggles to convert chances, particularly after Darwin Nunez’s struggles at Anfield. However, Ekitike's overall numbers suggest he is not a consistently poor finisher. Moreover, with Liverpool already boasting clinical finishers like Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz, they may not need another "plus finisher" in the mould of Isak.

Beyond goals: Evaluating Ekitike's all-round game

In the modern game, a striker's contribution extends far beyond just scoring goals. Arne Slot demands a forward who can link play, create chances for others, and contribute defensively.

So, how does Ekitike fare in these areas compared to Isak? The similarities in their involvement in possession are striking:

Passes Attempted per 90: Ekitike 22.9 vs. Isak 22.5

Pass Completion Rate: Ekitike 75.3% vs. Isak 75.3%

Both players are also excellent dribblers, with Ekitike boasting a slightly higher percentile for successful take-ons and progressive carries. He ranked sixth in the Bundesliga last season for successful take-ons and fourth for carries into the penalty area, showcasing his ability to beat defenders and create opportunities.

Ekitike's dribbling prowess: A threat all over the pitch

Ekitike isn't confined to one area of the pitch. He's comfortable dribbling on both flanks and through central areas, indicating a willingness to take on defenders wherever he finds space. This versatility makes him a difficult player to mark and adds another dimension to his game.

Passing and creativity: Where Isak holds the edge

While Ekitike matches Isak in many areas of possession, there's a notable difference in their passing and creativity. Isak has provided more assists in the Premier League than Ekitike in the Bundesliga.

Looking at the stats, we can see Ekitike is in the 67th percentile for progressive passes per 90, compared to Isak's 87th percentile. Ekitike adds far more expected threat through carrying, rather than through his passing. In comparison, Isak is positive for both.

Analysing Ekitike's passing map from key games reveals a tendency to play backwards passes, recycling possession rather than creating immediate danger. This suggests that while he's comfortable on the ball, he may lack the vision and creativity to unlock defences with his passing.

However, it's important to remember that Ekitike is still young and has plenty of room to grow in this area. With coaching and experience, he could certainly improve his passing range and decision-making.

Pressing from the front: Ekitike's workrate

Pressing from the front is a key component of any modern team, and Liverpool will expect their striker to lead the charge in winning back possession. How does Ekitike compare to Isak in this regard?

While acknowledging the differences in league styles, Ekitike's interception figures are very encouraging. This suggests he is proactive in winning back the ball and could be well-suited to Liverpool's pressing system.

While Ekitike's aerial figures are better than Isak's, it is unlikely this will translate into Premier League dominance, which is full of physical defenders.

The verdict: A similar profile, younger potential?

Overall, the numbers paint a picture of two players with remarkably similar profiles. Ekitike offers a blend of goal-scoring potential, dribbling ability, and work rate that could make him an excellent alternative to Isak.

While he may lack Isak's clinical finishing and passing range, Ekitike is younger and has the potential to improve in these areas. He also comes with the added bonus of being potentially more suited to pressing from the front.

Newcastle's endorsement: A sign of Ekitike's quality?

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Liverpool's interest in Ekitike is that Newcastle United have been long-term admirers of the player. Given Newcastle's impressive track record in the transfer market in recent years, their interest in Ekitike is a strong endorsement of his talent and potential.

The fact that Newcastle have been so keen on Ekitike for so long, missing out when he joined PSG, says a lot about where he's going and how good he is.

Ultimately, whether Ekitike can reach the heights of Isak remains to be seen. But the numbers suggest that he has the potential to become a top-class striker, and Liverpool's recruitment team clearly believe he can thrive at Anfield.