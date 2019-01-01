Houghton and Bronze lead England Women's World Cup squad

The likes of Toni Duggan, Demi Stokes and Lucy Bronze will all be on the plane as Phil Neville eyes glory in France this summer

have announced their squad for this summer's Women's World Cup in , with Steph Houghton set to captain the Lionesses.

A series of tweets involving video messages from celebrities were used to confirm Phil Neville's team.

Defender Houghton's inclusion was revealed by Prince William, president of The FA, while stars like James Corden, Emma Watson and David Beckham also took part in the unveiling.

's Fran Kirby – who missed recent friendlies with a knee injury – and forward Toni Duggan were included in the squad.

Kirby's team-mate Carly Telford is one of three goalkeepers to have received a call-up and will compete with Karen Bardsley and Mary Earps for the number-one spot.

's winners Houghton, Demi Stokes, Nikita Paris, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Abbie McManus and Keira Walsh were included, along with 's Alex Greenwood.

Other inclusions were Jade Moore, Ellen White, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze and Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly.

Karen Carney, Lucy Staniforth, Jodie Taylor and duo Leah Williamson and Beth Mead also made the squad.

England's first fixture is on June 9 against , and they will also face group matches against and .

Despite their 2019 SheBelieves Cup victory, Neville's side are outsiders to win the Women's World Cup, with USWMNT the firm favourites.

Speaking ahead of the squad announcement, Neville told the BBC : "We wanted to make sure each individual player had a really special moment. Going to a World Cup was something I never did as a player, and for these girls, it's the biggest thing in their lives."

England Squad in full:

Goalkeepers : Carly Telford (Chelsea), Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps ( ).

Defenders: Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyonnais), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Abbie McManus (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jade Moore (Reading), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Karen Carney (Chelsea), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth ( ).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Ellen White (Birmingham City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jodie Taylor (Reign FC).