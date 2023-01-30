Hollywood draw! Premier League big guns Tottenham await Wrexham in FA Cup fifth round if they overcome Sheffield United

National League team Wrexham will go on to meet Premier League side Tottenham in a headline FA Cup tie if they manage to get past Sheffield United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The draw for the fifth round of the competition was made on Monday and will see the fifth-tier team, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, take on Antonio Conte's men at home - if they can win a replay against the Blades.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham were moments away from pulling off an incredible shock when they took a 3-2 lead against Championship side Sheffield United, only for John Egan to score an equaliser in the 94th minute. The teams will meet again in the fourth round replay on February 7 to decide who will go through to meet Spurs.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Before they take on Sheffield United again, Wrexham will face Altrincham in the National League with the aim of holding on to their place at the top of the table.