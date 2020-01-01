History-making Mendy proud to follow in Chelsea footsteps of Drogba, Essien & Eto’o

The Senegal international is set to become the first African keeper to represent the Blues, with a £22m move from Rennes having been pushed through

Edouard Mendy is proud to be following in the footsteps of Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’o and John Obi Mikel at , with the international about to make his own piece of history.

A £22 million ($28m) transfer has seen the 28-year-old become the latest arrival at Stamford Bridge.

In what has been a busy window for Frank Lampard, the Blues have sought to address serious issues between the sticks – with patience wearing thin with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy has been acquired to compete for a starting berth and, once he makes his bow for the Blues, is set to become the first African goalkeeper to represent Chelsea.

The Premier League giants do boast a rich history when it comes to talent from that continent, with their newest addition delighted to be treading the same path as some iconic performers.

Mendy told Chelsea’s official website: “Most of the biggest African talent has played for this team.

“Drogba, Essien, Eto’o, Mikel. When you see that, you want to continue it. Regarding the goalkeeper, I am the first, so it really makes me very proud, and it’s also a big responsibility.”

Mendy believes he is ready to take on the challenge of becoming Chelsea’s number one, adding: “When this story is discussed, then I realise the path I have been on in my career.

“It’s true that it’s incredible. People say hard work pays off, and it does. I have worked very hard; I haven’t taken anything for granted.

“I was at , and then , and then , and now Chelsea. It’s been a constant progression, and now I am ready to continue on that upward path.”

Mendy has more motivation than most when it comes to wanting to succeed at Stamford Bridge, with the -born keeper having grown up as a Blues supporter.

He said: “I want to adapt to this league, continue my progression that has been constant for a number of years, and to win.

“At a club like Chelsea, you have to win.

“I’ve been a Chelsea supporter since I was little. I adore this club.

“When I was 12 I had the chance with a past club I played for to go to , and we watched a match. I thought English football was amazing.

“We went into a shop and I saw the Chelsea shirt, this was about 2003 when [Claudio] Ranieri was the manager, and I bought this shirt. So I’ve always liked this club.”

Lampard’s side will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when taking in a trip to .