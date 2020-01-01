'His muscles are unbelievable!' - Liverpool boss Klopp says Shaqiri has a physique unlike any other player

The 28-year-old has been suffering from a recent injury, which his manager says could be blamed on his unique strength

manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Xherdan Shaqiri's physique is different than any player he's ever seen.

Shaqiri, known for his short, muscular frame, has played a peripheral role at Liverpool this season as minor injuries and the form of the club's other attackers have limited his game time.

The Swiss international has scored one goal in just nine appearances overall this season after being much more involved in the 2018-19 campaign.

Shaqiri has missed two straight games with a minor calf injury, and Klopp has said he will likely miss out again on Sunday as the Reds take on League One side Shrewsbury Town in the .

Klopp has said he understands Shaqiri's frustration with his recent injury, which is relatively minor but has failed to improve enough to see him take the field.

"So far [the injury] was never big but it was always enough to get him out," Klopp said. "I can imagine that is frustrating, it is frustrating for him and not good for us.

"We work on that. We don't want to bring in a situation where it constantly happens but so far we didn't find 100 per cent the solution for it so we have to see."

The Liverpool boss offered words of support for Shaqiri in the midst of a trying campaign, saying that his unique physical attributes could be partially to blame for his latest injury

“It is not cool, absolutely not cool but maybe there are different reasons [for his injury]," Klopp said.

"He is a very special player in different departments. His physique is different to all others I ever saw, his muscles are unbelievable."

Goal has reported that and were keen on landing the 28-year-old this month after his playing time has fallen off this term.

However, Klopp has rejected the possibility of Shaqiri leaving in January, saying Liverpool have "no intention" of letting the Swiss winger depart the club this month.

Following Sunday's FA Cup match against Shrewsbury, Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Wednesday when they face West Ham in an away match.