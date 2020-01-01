Higuain a ‘dream’ for LA Galaxy boss, with Khedira & Matuidi also of interest to MLS side

Guillermo Barros Schelotto is calling the shots at an ambitious outfit and would welcome the opportunity to bring in further proven talent from Europe

striker Gonzalo Higuain would be a “dream” signing for boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto, with Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi also of interest to the ambitious outfit.

A former international is currently calling the shots in California after being handed the reins in January 2019.

Schelotto would welcome the opportunity to bring in a fellow countryman alongside him.

Questions have been asked of Higuain’s future at Juve for some time, with loan spells at and taken in during the 2018-19 campaign.

He has played his way back into favour now that Maurizio Sarri is in charge of the Bianconeri, but a permanent move away from Turin could be made at some stage.

Schelotto is not convinced that the 32-year-old could be lured to America in the immediate future, but is leaving the door open for Higuain if he fancies a fresh start and a new challenge.

“It would be a dream, we are talking about one of the best centre-forwards in the world,” the LA Galaxy coach, who has already added Javier Hernandez to his ranks, told Tuttosport.

“But honestly, I find it difficult to bring him here immediately.

“I saw an interview with Gonzalo where he said he wanted to stay at Juventus and in Europe. Maybe it’s too early for Higuain, but never say never in football.

“I personally know the whole family, his father Jorge and brother Federico. We have already brought in Ibra’s replacement in Chicharito Hernandez and we are happy with him.

“In Higuain’s case, it would be a separate matter. It’s a dream for the future, but it won’t be easy.”

Higuain is not the only player on the books at Juventus that Schelotto has his eye on, with and international midfielders also of interest.

He added: “Top players like Khedira and Matuidi could be interesting for us, even if it’s impossible to make predictions.

“Given the health emergency we are experiencing, we can’t know what will happen in the summer and what kind of transfer market it will be.”

Turning his attention back to Higuain, Schelotto believes that he remains the perfect foil for Cristiano Ronaldo, although there are several Argentines who could slip seamlessly into that category.

Schelotto added: “Apart from Higuain, who in my opinion remains very strong, the ideal partner for Cristiano Ronaldo would be Lautaro Martinez of .

“[Paulo] Dybala is an extraordinary No10, with excellent technique.”