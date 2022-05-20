Highly rated 18-year-old Slonina commits to USMNT ahead of Poland

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina has declared his international future for the United States men's national team, saying that while he is "grateful" for his call-up to the Poland set-up, his "heart is American".

The shot-stopper was handed a maiden senior call-up by Poland, who he qualifies for through his parents, earlier this month, sparking a conversation over whether he would switch to the UEFA nation from the Stars and Stripes' youth setup.

Now however, Slonina has brought clarity on his international future - and will play for the country of his birth instead.

What has Slonina said?

"I have always identified myself as a first-generation Polish American who is very proud of my roots and heritage," Slonina wrote in a statement. "My parents, [like] many others, immigrated to the USA to look for better opportunities, and the chance to find success in a new country.

"I love everything about my heritage, from the people to the food, to the cities. I am [...] extremely grateful for being given the possibility to play for Poland.

"With that being said, my heart is American. This country has given me and my family all the opportunities I could ask for. America is home and that's who I'm going to represent."

Who is Slonina and is it a coup for the USMNT to keep him?

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has already established himself as a hot talent in MLS and was named on GOAL's NXGN list.

A fleet of European sides are chasing the shot-stopper, who celebrated his birthday last weekend, as he continues to impress with Chicago.

It marks a major coup for the USMNT to keep ahold of him, and comes hot on the heels of another young talent - Bayern Munich's Malik Tillman - declaring for them ahead of another nation, Germany.

