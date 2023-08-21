Herdman to leave his post?! Federico Bernardeschi's Toronto FC pursuing Canada men's national team manager to fill vacancy

- Toronto FC approach Canada head coach Herdman
- Held talks with Herdman for manager's role
- Toronto FC struggling in MLS this season
WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS side who parted ways with former USMNT coach Bob Bradley in June this year, have held talks with Herdman who recently met Toronto FC officials to negotiate a deal, according to The Athletic.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meanwhile, Toronto FC are also discussing internally with their investors Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment about whether to make a third managerial appointment this season or wait until the end of the campaign to bring on board a new manager. Club president Bill Manning, though, wants a new head coach as soon as possible who can oversee the rebuild of the team.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Other than Herdman, the Canadian club is also considering the names of coaches like Forge FC boss Bobby Smyrniotis, D.C. United assistant Carl Robinson and former Brentford and Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton.
WHAT NEXT FOR TORONTO FC? Federico Bernardeschi's side, who are second from bottom on the Eastern Conference table, will face Columbus Crew in the MLS on August 27.