'Henderson will take over from De Gea' - Bosnich backs young keeper to take No 1 jersey at Manchester United

The former Red Devils shot-stopper believes the Spaniard will lose his place between the sticks at some point during the 2020-21 campaign

Mark Bosnich has backed Dean Henderson to take the No 1 jersey from David de Gea at .

Henderson returned to Old Trafford last week after an impressive two-year loan spell at , and committed to fresh terms which will see him remain at Old Trafford until 2025.

The 23-year-old told United's official website after the announcement was made: "The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper. I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club."

More teams

De Gea has been the Red Devils first-choice shot-stopper for the best part of eight years, but a dip in form over the past two seasons has seen his reliability between the sticks questioned.

The international made several high-profile errors in 2019-20, most notably during the semi-final defeat to , with suggestions now that Solskjaer should look to replace him in order for United to start challenging the elite once again.

Bosnich, who had two spells in goal for United during his playing days, thinks Henderson has been brought back to do exactly that, as he told Sky Sports: "The fact that he’s signed such a long-term deal, he’s obviously part of their long-term plans.

"Whether or not it’ll be at the start of the season, I think at some time during next season – unless De Gea starts off and he’s doing absolutely fantastic – I do believe that Dean Henderson will take over.

"Obviously De Gea, over the last 12 months, hasn’t been quite the goalkeeper he is and I believe that now the contract is done and signed, if De Gea continues his in and out form, that Dean Henderson will take over.

"The only thing that will stop that is De Gea performing out of his skin if he starts again – and that’s only good for the club either way."

Article continues below

All eyes will be on Solskjaer when he picks his starting XI for United's first game of the new season against at Old Trafford on September 19.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League last season, but failed to win a single trophy, and will be expected to push for major honours across all competitions when the action resumes.